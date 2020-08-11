India Post Warns Of Fake Job Calls

India post has warned candidates of fake job calls and SMSes.

India post has warned candidates of fake job calls and SMSes. "Department of Posts does not make any phone calls/ SMS to the candidates for depositing any money," it has mentioned in a notification on its website.

This notice has been released in connection to Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment in the postal department.

Gramin Dak Sevak includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak and the job includes sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by the Postmaster or Sub Postmaster. The Gramin Dak Sevaks work for a minimum of four hours and maximum five hours in a day. This work is part time in nature.

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for this job which is being held in phases. Lakhs of candidates are seen applying for this job.

Through its Twitter handle, India Post keeps candidates updated on the recruitment progress and the selection process. To queries on exam results, which is the most common among all types of queries, it asks candidates to wait for SMS or for an official communication.

"Selected candidate is getting system generated SMS only for his selection. The correspondence, if any, is made with candidates through respective Recruiting authority only. Candidates are advised not to disclose their registration number and mobile numbers and be guarded against any unscrupulous phone calls (sic)," it has also mentioned in the current notification.

Click here for more Jobs News