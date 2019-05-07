Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune: Applications Invited For RA, Research Fellowship

The application for recruitment to IITM, Pune as a Research Fellow and Research Associates has begun.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune has started recruitment process for Research Associates and Research Fellows. The last date to apply is May 15; the online portal will close by 5 pm on the last day. Selection process for both the posts will be held in June. Selected candidates would be required to successfully complete two semesters of an in-house training in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, which is a qualifying criteria for Ph.D. registration.

For IITM Research Associates, the candidates must have a PhD degree in meteorology, atmospheric sciences, oceanography, physics or applied physics and other areas.

For IITM Research Fellow there will be 20 seats available. The candidates must have a post graduate degree with minimum 60% marks in physics, applied physics, atmospheric sciences, meteorology, oceanography, climate science, geophysics with meteorology and other courses.

Candidates who have qualified for CSIR-UGC-NET (including Lectureship) or GATE and appeared for final year of M.Sc./ M.S./ M.Tech./ M.E. can also apply for the post.

Candidates who would like to avail fellowship from CSIR/UGC/DST-INSPIRE and work as JRF in IITM are also encouraged to apply. Such candidates need to specify in the online application form, about their preference of fellowship (whether availing IITM Research Fellowship or CSIR/UGC/ DST-INSPIRE fellowship).

