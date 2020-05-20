IIT Goa To Recruit Non-Teaching Staff

IIT Goa recruitment 2020: Application process will begin on May 22.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa has announced jobs for graduates and postgraduates in various non-teaching posts. "The posts shall be filled initially on contract which shall be regularized after review of the performance as per the Institute policy," the institute has said. Application process will begin on May 22 and candidates can submit their application till June 30.

Notification

Vacancy Details

Junior Superintendent: 1 post

Junior Superintendent (Rajbhasha Prakoshth/ Hindi Cell): 1 post

Junior Assistant: 6 posts

Technical Superintendent (Chemistry): 1 post

Online application without photograph and necessary certificates in support of age, educational qualifications and experience etc. shall not be entertained and be summarily rejected, the job notice reads. Candidates already employed in government organisations must attach the NOC from the current employer and such candidates will be required to produce relieving letter at the time of joining, if selected, it adds.

For two other posts-Registrar and Superintending Engineer-- recruitment shall be made on Deputation / foreign service term basis for a period of two/ three years extended upto 5 years.

