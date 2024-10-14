IIT Goa Invites Applications For Non-Teaching Positions, Check Age Limit, Deadline

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa has opened applications for multiple non-teaching positions, with a submission deadline of November 4, 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official website.

Vacancy Details

IIT Goa is seeking to fill the following roles:

Student Counsellor (Pay Level 10) - 1 position

Medical Officer (Pay Level 10) - 1 position

Sports Superintendent (Pay Level 6) - 1 position

Junior Engineer (Electrical) (Pay Level 6) - 1 position

Technical Superintendent (Electrical) (Pay Level 6) - 1 position

Administrative Assistant (Pay Level 4) - 4 positions

Allowances

Selected candidates will receive additional allowances as per the Government of India rates applicable to IIT Goa. Benefits include NPS contributions, medical facilities for employees and dependents, leave travel concessions (LTC), and children's education allowances, following relevant Institute or Government of India rules.

Age Limit For Positions

Level 10: Up to 42 years

Level 6: Up to 32 years

Level 4: Up to 27 years

Age relaxation is applicable for OBC (NCL) category applicants only for reserved positions, with provisions for PwBD applicants and ex-servicemen as per rules.

Educational Qualifications

Student Counsellor: Master's degree in Psychology or Sociology with over 60% marks and a minimum of 5 years of clinical experience.

Medical Officer: MBBS with 3 years of experience in a recognised hospital or equivalent postgraduate qualifications.

Sports Superintendent: Bachelor's degree in Physical Education with at least 60% marks and 5 years of relevant coaching experience.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Diploma or BTech in Electrical Engineering with required experience.

Technical Superintendent (Electrical): Similar qualifications as the Junior Engineer role.

Administrative Assistant: Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 55% marks.

Candidates must merge educational qualification certificates and relevant mark sheets into a single file for submission.

Selection Process