Advertisement

IIT Goa Offers Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Students

Facilities for doctoral work in all departments and research centers are also available at the institute.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIT Goa Offers Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Students
Institute offers Bachelor's degrees and postgraduate degrees in various disciplines of engineering
The Indian Institute of Technology, Goa (IIT Goa), a premier institution for technological education and research in engineering, provides various scholarships for students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The institute offers bachelor's and postgraduate degrees across different engineering disciplines, with facilities for doctoral research in all departments and research centers.

Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Goa:

Merit-Cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship

This scholarship supports students from the General, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories who demonstrate both academic merit and financial need. To qualify, the combined gross annual income of both parents (father and mother) for the previous financial year (2020-21) must not exceed Rs 4,50,000, calculated without any standard deductions. The MCM Scholarship aims to alleviate the financial burden on eligible students, helping them focus on their studies without constant financial concerns.

Free Messing Facilities (SC/ST Scholarship)

This scholarship is available to students from the SC and ST categories who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The combined gross annual income of both parents for the previous financial year (2020-21) must be within Rs 4,50,000, also calculated without any standard deductions. Eligible students receive free access to mess facilities, reducing their living expenses and ensuring access to consistent meals.

Scholarships For SC And ST Students

IIT Goa offers several other scholarships specifically for SC and ST students, including:

  • Top Class Education Scheme for SC undergraduates
  • Post Matric Scholarship for SC and ST students (available for UG and PG studies)
  • National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students
  • Centrally Sponsored Post Matric Scholarship specifically for ST students from Goa
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Scholarship News, Scholarship 2024, Iit Goa
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Details
IIT Goa Offers Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Students
UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply
Next Article
UPSC ESE 2025 Registration Ends Today, Check Steps To Apply
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com