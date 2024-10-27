IIT Goa Offers Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Students

Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Goa:
Merit-Cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship
This scholarship supports students from the General, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories who demonstrate both academic merit and financial need. To qualify, the combined gross annual income of both parents (father and mother) for the previous financial year (2020-21) must not exceed Rs 4,50,000, calculated without any standard deductions. The MCM Scholarship aims to alleviate the financial burden on eligible students, helping them focus on their studies without constant financial concerns.
Free Messing Facilities (SC/ST Scholarship)
This scholarship is available to students from the SC and ST categories who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The combined gross annual income of both parents for the previous financial year (2020-21) must be within Rs 4,50,000, also calculated without any standard deductions. Eligible students receive free access to mess facilities, reducing their living expenses and ensuring access to consistent meals.
Scholarships For SC And ST Students
IIT Goa offers several other scholarships specifically for SC and ST students, including:
- Top Class Education Scheme for SC undergraduates
- Post Matric Scholarship for SC and ST students (available for UG and PG studies)
- National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students
- Centrally Sponsored Post Matric Scholarship specifically for ST students from Goa