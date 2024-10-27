IIT Goa Offers Scholarships For Undergraduate And Postgraduate Students

The Indian Institute of Technology, Goa (IIT Goa), a premier institution for technological education and research in engineering, provides various scholarships for students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The institute offers bachelor's and postgraduate degrees across different engineering disciplines, with facilities for doctoral research in all departments and research centers.

Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Goa:

Merit-Cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship

This scholarship supports students from the General, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories who demonstrate both academic merit and financial need. To qualify, the combined gross annual income of both parents (father and mother) for the previous financial year (2020-21) must not exceed Rs 4,50,000, calculated without any standard deductions. The MCM Scholarship aims to alleviate the financial burden on eligible students, helping them focus on their studies without constant financial concerns.

Free Messing Facilities (SC/ST Scholarship)

This scholarship is available to students from the SC and ST categories who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The combined gross annual income of both parents for the previous financial year (2020-21) must be within Rs 4,50,000, also calculated without any standard deductions. Eligible students receive free access to mess facilities, reducing their living expenses and ensuring access to consistent meals.

Scholarships For SC And ST Students

IIT Goa offers several other scholarships specifically for SC and ST students, including: