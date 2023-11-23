IIT Goa Placement 2023: 99% Of BTech Students Placed, Highest Package Rs 60 Lakh

IIT Goa Placement 2023: The average CTC is Rs 17.19 LPA, with the highest reaching Rs 60 LPA.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa has achieved a remarkable 99 per cent placement success for the BTech academic batch of 2019-2023. Among the 105 registered BTech students, 104 secured placement offers, with an average annual package of Rs 17.19 lakh per annum (LPA). Notably, Computer Science Engineering and Electrical Engineering witnessed 100 per cent placement, with all 34 and 24 students placed, respectively. In Mathematics and Computing, all 19 registered students secured placements.

However, the Mechanical Engineering batch did not achieve 100 per cent placement success. Out of 34 students, 28 registered, and 27 were successfully placed.

Six students secured international job offers from companies like Accenture Japan, Willings, and Linkstaff, with the participation of seven international companies. The average CTC for BTech stood at Rs 17.19 LPA, and the highest CTC reached Rs 60 LPA.

In the academic year 2022-23, a total of 126 companies participated in the placement process, offering positions across diverse domains such as Software Engineering, Product Management, Research and Development, and Consultancy and Analytics. Among the notable recruiters were Media.Net, Amazon, Trilogy Innovation (Codenation), Paytm, ARM, Siemens, Mathworks, Mentor Graphics, Texas Instruments, AMD, Google, Intuit, Adobe, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, GE Aerospace, Wabtec Corporation, and Oyo Rooms.



Indian Institute of Technology, Goa stands as one of the latest additions to the IITs established in the country. Situated in Farmagudi, Ponda, the institution was founded in 2016, initially operating from a temporary campus at Goa Engineering College (GEC).

Academic programmes

IIT Goa offers BTech undergraduate programme for students admitted through JEE (Advanced) and an MTech program for those admitted through GATE. The BTech courses span eight semesters over four years, with a common curriculum for all branches in the first semester.

IIT Goa provides BTech courses in four disciplines: Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, and, starting in 2019, a Mathematics & Computing program.

The MTech programme is available in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Computer Science & Engineering.