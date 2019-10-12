IIT Dhanbad Announces Recruitment On Non-Teaching Posts

IIT Dhanbad has announced recruitment process for filling non-teaching vacancies

IIT Dhanbad has announced recruitment on non-teaching posts. Currently, the application process is going on for two recruitment processes for non-teaching posts. There are 1919 vacancies for posts such as Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Junior Assistant, and Junior Technician. The registration process for these posts will conclude on November 3 and application form submission will end on November 4, 2019.

Apart from the online submission of the application form, applicants need to send printout of the duly submitted application form with all attachments to the Registrar, IIT Dhanbad. The last date for the hard copy of the application form to reach IIT Dhanbad is November 11.

Other than the above mentioned posts, IIT Dhanbad is also conducting recruitment process for 51 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Junior Superintendent, Staff Nurse, Junior Technician, and Junior Assistant. The last date to register for these posts is December 3 and the last date to submit application form is December 4, 2019.

Again, applicants would need to send hard copy of the online submitted application form to Deputy Registrar, IIT Dhanbad. The last date for the institute to receive the hard copy of the applications is December 14, 2019.

The application fee for the posts of Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar is Rs. 1000. The application fee for all other posts is Rs. 500.

Female candidates and SC/ST/Divyang/Ex-Service men eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of recruitment fee.

Candidates can check recruitment advertisement for Deputy Registrar and other posts here and for Assistant Engineer and other posts here.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.