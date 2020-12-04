IGNOU Assistant Professor Recruitment: Interview List Out

IGNOU Assistant Professor interview list out

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview which will be held for selection to the post of Assistant Professor. The recruitment was notified on September 28, 2019. The interview list has been prepared after screening the application forms submitted by the candidates, the IGNOU has said.

Interview List

Regarding the screening of applications, the University said that, "the grievances/representation, if any, may be submitted to helpdeskacd@ignou.ac.in by the candidate from their registered email Id given in the application form, within 07 working days from the date of uploading of result on the University website."

A total of 51 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment. Candidates would be selected for the post of Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 10 of 7th Central Pay Commission Rs 57,700- Rs 1,82,400, in various Schools of Studies at the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

"Since the applications received will be screened and shortlisted, merely possessing the prescribed qualifications and requisite experience would not entitle a person to be called for interview. The number of candidates to be called for interview for the teaching posts in the University shall be as determined by the University," IGNOU had said in the official job notification.

