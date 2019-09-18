IGNOU Announces Assistant Professor Recruitment

IGNOU has released recruitment notice for Assistant Professor posts

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun online application process for recruitment of Assistant Professors. Total 51 vacancies are available with different Schools at the University. Applicants must fulfill the eligibility criteria as per University Grants Commission Regulations 2018 and wherever required norms of concerned Regulatory bodies like NCTE, MCI etc. The upper age limit is 65 years as per UGC guidelines.

The last date to submit application for recruitment is October 20, 2019. Applicants also need to send hard copy of filled in application form submitted online. The last date for the University to receive hard copy of the application forms is October 25, 2019.

IGNOU Assistant Professor Recruitment Advertisement

IGNOU Assistant Professor Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

IGNOU Assistant Professor Recruitment: Application Link

Interested candidates should send the hard copy of the printout of application submitted online along with self-attested copies of necessary certificates/documents through registered/speed post to the following address:

Director, Academic Coordination Division

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Maidan Garhi, New Delhi- 110068

Candidates would be selected for the post of Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 10 of 7th Central Pay Commission Rs. 57,700- Rs. 1,82,400, in various Schools of Studies at the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

