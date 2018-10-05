ICDS Recruitment 2018: Apply For 178 Vacancies For Graduates On Contractual Basis; Last Date October 24

ICDS will recruit graduates on contractual basis for one year

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Tamil Nadu has released a recruitment notification for 178 posts of Project Assistant, District Co-ordinators and Block Coordinator on contractual basis for a period of one year. Last date to submit applications via registered post for this recruitment is October 24, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria

For Project Assistant (Block Level): Candidates should have passed Graduation Degree with one year experience of working with community/local government.

For Block Coordinator (Technical): Candidates should have passed Graduation Degree with two years experience of working in technology and software application support.

The upper age limit for this recruitment is 35 years.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply by sending their application form along with required documents to the following address by 5:45 pm on October 24, 2018:

Director cum Mission Director

Integrated Child Development Project Schemes

No.6, Pammal Nalla thambi Street

M.G.R. Road,Taramani

Chennai - 113

Application forms, Notification and Terms of Reference (TOR) are available on the official website www.icds.tn.nic.in. There is no application fee for this recruitment.