IBPS SO Main Exam, Interview Result Declared

IBPS SO Result: Know How To Check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the combined result for online main exam and interview. Candidates who had appeared for the exam and the interview can check the marks at the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The IBPS SO result is available on the official website till April 30. The result can be accessed on the website using registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. "Result will be online from the above mentioned date. Check your result before the closure date," reads the disclaimer on the IBPS result portal.

Result

IBPS SO 2019 Result: Know How To Check

Go to the official website ibps.in

Click on the result link

Enter the details registration number or roll number and password or date of birth

Submit the details

Get the result

Through the said recruitment IBPS will recommend candidates to IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer posts in participating banks.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.