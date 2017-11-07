IBPS SO 2018 Online Registration Begins; Apply Now Online registration for IBPS SO 2018 has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application form available at ibps.in, the last date for submission of which is 27 November 2017.

Before beginning the application process, a candidate should ensure that they have a scanned copy of their recent colored photograph and signature in the required specification. Also, candidates should keep the necessary details at hand for online payment. The application fee for SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs. 100 and for all other categories is Rs. 600. The payment can be done only in the online mode through credit card, debit card, netbanking, IMPS, or through cash cards and mobile wallets.



IBPS has notified a total of 1315 vacancies this year much lesser than the number of vacancies for which recruitment was held previous year, last year IBPS had announced a total of 4122 vacancies, however, IBPS has stated it to be an indicative detail.



The examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases, preliminary and main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank.



