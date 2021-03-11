IBPS Declares RRB Officer Main Exam, Interview Results

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 provisional allotment list out

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the main exam and interview result held for selection to Officer scale 1 posts. Candidates can check the IBPS RRB result on the official website, ibps.in.

The provisional allotment list of candidates has also been released.

"Proficiency in local language of the state will be checked at the time of joining as per the advertisement dated July 1, 2020," the IBPS has said.

IBPS has said a reserve list will be made in each category subject to exigencies and availability of candidates. "In the event of RRBs providing further vacancies, provisional allotment will be carried out for the candidates in the reserve list subject to vacancies being provided within one year after the date of provisional allotment," the IBPS has said.

The reserve list will expire on March 10, 2022.

