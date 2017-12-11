IBPS RRB Officers 2017 Interview Admit Card Released @ Ibps.in; Download Now Interview call letter for the IBPS RRB officers recruitment process has been released on the official website of the banking recruitment website.

IBPS RRB Officers Interview Admit Card: How to download the call letter

Follow these steps to download your IBPS RRB officers interview admit card:



Go to the official website of IBPS

Click on the interview call letter link from homepage

Click on the links given as below:



Click here to Download Your Interview Call Letter for CRP RRB VI - Officers Scale I

Click here to Download Your Interview Call Letter for CRP RRB VI - Officers Scale II

Click here to Download Your Interview Call Letter for CRP RRB VI - Officers Scale III



Enter your login details on next page

Submit and download your interview admit cards



Click here for more





