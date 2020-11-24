IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2, 3 Exam Result Declared

IBPS RRB officer result has been declared.

The IBPS RRB officer scale 2 and 3 exam result has been declared. Candidates can check their result on the official website of IBPS.

IBPS RRB officer scale 2 result

IBPS RRB officer scale 3 result

Selection to Officer scale 2 and 3 posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) is done by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Selection to these posts is done through a single exam.

"Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Single Examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies shall be called for interview, subject to availability," IBPS has mentioned in the exam notice.

"Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview," it has added.

The total marks allotted for interview are 100.

"Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed," the IBPS has mentioned in the notification.

