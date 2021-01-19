IBPS RRB Exam: Admit Card Released For Officer Scale 1 Main Exam

IBPS RRB admit card for the main exam has been released.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the main exam of officer scale 1 selection. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 30. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam have been issued admit card by the IBPS to appear in the main. Such candidates can download the admit card from the official website.

IBPS RRB Admit Card

The main exam for officer scale 1 post will have questions from reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language and quantitative aptitude. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours time to complete the exam.

"Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability," the IBPS has said.

Before the completion of the interview process, scores obtained by the candidates in the main exam will not be shared with those shortlisted for interview.

The marks obtained in the main exam will be considered for shortlisting for interview and for final merit list.

Through this exam, IBPS selects Officers in scale 1 post for regional rural banks or RRBs.

