IBPS Releases Officer Scale I Score For Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

IBPS has released final marks for candidates shortlisted for RRB Officer Scale I interview

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the final marks of candidates who were shortlisted for the interview process conducted for recruitment of Scale I Officer in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). IBPS holds recruitment process for the posts of Officer Scale I, II, and III in RRBs. The marks have been released only for those candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview process.

The marks will be available on the IBPS website for 10 days, till December 31, 2019. Candidates would need to login to their account created at the time of application to download their scores.

The interview process was coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS and concluded in November.

Interview carries a total of 100 marks. The relative weightage (ratio) of online examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively.

"Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed," said IBPS.

IBPS has already released the score for candidates who appeared for the selection process for Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III.

IBPS had advertised 1,390 vacancies for Officer Scale I post in various regional-rural banks.

