IBPS RRB 2017: Single Exam For Officer Scale II, III On November 5; Check Exam Pattern, Sample Paper

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT IBPS RRB 2017: Single Exam For Officer Scale II, III On November 5 New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the Online Single Examination for recruitment of Officer Scale II and III for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on November 5, 2017. Candidates who are due to appear for the exam and have not downloaded their call letters should do so immediately. The call letters are available for download on the official IBPS website. This year IBPS will be recruiting 1747 Scale II officers in various posts and 169 Scale III officers.



Candidates must carry there call letter and a valid photo identity along with a photocopy to the exam centre on the day of the exam or else they would be denied entry.



IBPS CWE RRB Officer Scale II & III Exam Pattern



The exam will be in online mode. In case of Scale II, the exam would be conducted for the following posts:

General Banking Officer

IT Officer

Chartered Accountant

Law Officer

Treasury Manager

Marketing Officer

Agricultural Officer



The exam pattern for Officer Scale II General Banking Officer and Officer Scale II Specialist Cadre are a bit different from each other. In case of specialist cadre, candidates would also be tested for their professional knowledge in the specific area. The duration for exam will also be different. In case of General Banking officer post the exam will be for 2 hours and for Specialist cadre officer post the exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. The total marks, however, remains the same, that is 200 marks. Check the detailed exam pattern below:





In case of Officer Scale III post, the exam will be of 2 hours duration and carry 200 marks. Check the detailed exam pattern below:





Ahead of the exam, candidates due to appear can also test their level of preparation by attempting the sample paper which was made available by IBPS. You can also download the sample paper below:





