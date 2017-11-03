IBPS RRB 2017: Single Exam For Officer Scale II, III On November 5; Check Exam Pattern, Sample Paper

Candidates must carry there call letter and a valid photo identity along with a photocopy to the exam centre on the day of the exam or else they would be denied entry.
IBPS CWE RRB Officer Scale II & III Exam Pattern
The exam will be in online mode. In case of Scale II, the exam would be conducted for the following posts:
General Banking Officer
IT Officer
Chartered Accountant
Law Officer
Treasury Manager
Marketing Officer
Agricultural Officer
The exam pattern for Officer Scale II General Banking Officer and Officer Scale II Specialist Cadre are a bit different from each other. In case of specialist cadre, candidates would also be tested for their professional knowledge in the specific area. The duration for exam will also be different. In case of General Banking officer post the exam will be for 2 hours and for Specialist cadre officer post the exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. The total marks, however, remains the same, that is 200 marks. Check the detailed exam pattern below:
IBPS CWE RRB Exam Pattern for Officer Scale II Specialist Cadre
IBPS CWE RRB Exam Pattern for Officer Scale II General Banking Officer
In case of Officer Scale III post, the exam will be of 2 hours duration and carry 200 marks. Check the detailed exam pattern below:
IBPS CWE RRB Exam Pattern for Officer Scale III
Ahead of the exam, candidates due to appear can also test their level of preparation by attempting the sample paper which was made available by IBPS. You can also download the sample paper below:
Click here for more Jobs News