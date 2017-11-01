IBPS PO Prelims Result 2017 This Week, Confirms Official IBPS PO prelims result is expected this week. Candidates will be intimated through email and SMS.

13 Shares EMAIL PRINT IBPS PO Prelims Result 2017 This Week, Confirms Official New Delhi: 'IBPS PO prelims result 2017 is expected this week. Candidates can expect the result anytime this week and they will be intimated through SMS, email,' confirmed IBPS official to NDTV. However the exact result date has not been ascertained. The result which was expected within 31 October 2017 was not declared till yesterday. Candidates have been waiting eagerly for the result to be declared. IBPS PO prelims exam is the first selection process of the recruitment and is qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in the main exam only will be considered for shortlisting candidates for interview.



Candidates who had appeared for the exam are expecting the result soon, so they get to know their candidature for the main exam. Moreover declaration of result on time, will also allow the qualified candidates with more time to prepare for the main exam. IBPS PO Main exam is scheduled to be held on 26 November 2017.



Click here for previous year cut off: IBPS PO prelims



Soon after the declaration of the prelims result, IBPS will release admit card for the main exam. The second step in the selection of probationary officers is a Main examination which will be conducted on November 26, 2017. After the Main examination, qualified candidates are called for an interview. The final and provisional allotment of POs will be complete by April 2018.



