IBPS PO main exam result declared: Know how to check

IBPS PO main exam result has been declared. Candidates who have qualified the main exam will be called for interview, which is the last phase of PO selection. In order to download the IBPS PO scores, candidates will have to key in their registration number along with the password they created during the registration process.

IBPS PO main exam result

The main exam was held in November 30.

For interview, separate call letters will be issued by IBPS. The interview will be held in January- February. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

"If called for interview, the candidate will have to produce a certificate issued by the appropriate authority inter alia stating that the norms of the University regarding conversion of grade into percentage and the percentage of marks scored by the candidate in terms of norms," reads the exam notice.

"The total marks allotted for Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates)," the notice adds.

The provisional allotment for PO posts would be completed by April 2020.

