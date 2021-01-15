Bank PO Exam: Know How IBPS Prepares Reserve List

IBPS PO exam: Know how reserve list is prepared

The banking personnel selection body, IBPS, conducts exams for the selection of candidates as probationary officers (PO) in nationalized banks. The IBPS conducts exams at various levels to select candidates. Candidates have to appear for a preliminary exam, qualifying which will make them eligible to sit for the main exam. On the basis of the main exam scores, candidates are shortlisted for the interview.

After the final result is out and candidates are allotted the job, the IBPS keeps a reserve list.

"A reserve list to the extent of approximately 10 percent of the vacancies under each category may be kept, subject to the availability of candidates. This does not guarantee provisional allotment to/recruitment by the Participating Organisation(s)," the IBPS has said.

"In the event of participating organizations providing further vacancies during April 2021-March 2022, provisional allotment will be carried out for the candidates from the reserve list," it has added.

This does not guarantee employment, the IBPS has said.

"However, if no vacancy is furnished by the participating organisations owing to exigencies or otherwise during the validity period, the candidates under the reserve list will not be considered for provisional allotment," reads the job notice.

The reserve list will expire automatically on March 31, 2022 without any notice.

