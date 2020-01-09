IBPS Releases Clerk Prelims Score Card

IBPS clerk main exam will be held on January 19.

IBPS has released the clerk exam score card of all candidates. The score cards are available on the official website of IBPS. Candidates who had appeared for the clerk prelims in December can download the score card, which has section wise score, total score, the candidature for main exam and details of the category wise cut off scores.

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The exam would be held on January 19.

In the main exam, biometric data of candidates will be captured at the exam centre. IBPS would capture and verify the biometric data, which is usually right thumb impression, and the photograph of the candidates on the day of the main exam. The biometric data will be captured before the IBPS Clerk Main exam begins, at the end of the exam before leaving the exam hall. Know More About Biometric Data Verification.

The main exam is the last selection process for recruitment of clerks in nationalised banks. For clerk recruitment there is no interview. Candidates who qualify the main exam will be allotted their posts. A total of 12,074 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Download IBPS Clerk Main Exam Admit Card

