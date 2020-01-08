IBPS Clerk Main Exam On January 19: Know About Biometric Data Verification

IBPS Clerk Main exam will be held on January 19 in computer-based mode

IBPS clerk main exam will be held on January 19 for those candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam. IBPS released the main exam admit cards yesterday, i.e. on January 7. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) would capture and verify the biometric data, which is usually right thumb impression, and the photograph of the candidates on the day of the main exam. The biometric data will be captured before the IBPS Clerk Main exam begins, at the end of the exam before leaving the exam hall.

In order to avoid confusion during biometric data capture, candidates should ensure that the fingers are not coated with ink, mehendi or anything else. Candidates should keep their finger clean and clear before finger print is captured.

"If the primary finger (right thumb) to be captured is injured/damaged, immediately notify the concerned authority in the test centre. In such cases impression of other fingers, toes etc may be captured," reads the notice released by the banking personnel selection body, IBPS.

"Refusal to participate in the process of biometric data capturing / verification on any of the above mentioned occasions may lead to cancellation of candidature," the notice adds.

The biometric data would again be captured for those candidates who qualify the main exam and get provisionally selected.

For clerk recruitment there is no interview. Candidates who qualify the main exam will be allotted their posts. A total of 12,074 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

IBPS conducts clerk recruitment for nationalised banks through two phases of computer-based exam.

The said IBPS clerk recruitment was notified last year. The preliminary exam for screening candidates for the main exam was held in December.

