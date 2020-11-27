IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Next Week, Know Exam Day Rules

IBPS clerk preliminary exam will be held on December 5, 12 and 13.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the preliminary exam for selection of bank clerks on December 5, 12 and 13. Admit cards for the exam have already been released. IBPS clerk prelims will be a qualifying exam for the main exam, which is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021. Selection to clerk posts in nationalised banks is done by IBPS through two exams: preliminary and main.

IBPS clerk preliminary exam will have questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam will carry 100 marks in total and will have 100 questions. Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes to attempt the questions.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mapping of candidate roll number and lab number will not be displayed at the exam centre, the IBPS has said in the exam notice.

It has asked candidates to wear masks, gloves and carry transparent water bottles and hand sanitizers.

Other exam related items like pen, documents and admit cards should also be taken to the exam centre.

It has also asked candidates to not share any of their personal belonging with anyone and maintain safe social distance with one another.

It has also made it compulsory to have Aarogya Setu app installed in the phones.

Regarding online exam, it has said that," after the expiry of time the candidates will not be able to attempt any question or check their answers. On completion of test time, answers of the candidates would be saved automatically by the computer system even if they have not clicked the "Submit" button."

Click here for more Jobs News