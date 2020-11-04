IBPS Clerk Main Exam Rescheduled To February 2021

IBPS clerk main exam rescheduled to February 28, 2021.

Clerk main exam will be held on February 28, 2021, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified recently. The exam was earlier scheduled in January. Candidates who qualify the IBPS clerk preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in December. So far, IBPS has not notified any change in the schedule of the Clerk preliminary exam.

As per the official notification of IBPS Clerk 2021, the preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 5, 12 and 13.

Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can fill and submit the application forms available on the official website of IBPS till November 6. Selection to clerk posts in nationalised banks is done by IBPS through two exams: preliminary and main.

Apply Online

The deadline for registration was September 23. However, IBPS decided to extend the registration date to benefit those candidates who could not apply within the previous deadline.

