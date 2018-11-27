IBPS Clerk 2018 Prelims Admit Card Released At Ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2018: IBPS Clerk 2018 Prelims admit card has been released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment process can download their admit card from the official website. Candidates would need their registration number and password for the downloading process. IBPS Clerk 2018 Prelims exam has been scheduled in December 2018.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card had been released yesterday but IBPS later withdrew the download link and has released the admit cards afresh.

IBPS Clerk 2018 Prelims Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official IBPS website: www.ibps.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card download link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2018: Direct Link

After downloading your admit card, check all the details mentioned on the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, inform the concerned authorities.

Candidates should bring their IBPS Clerk 2018 Prelims call letter alongwith a photo identity proof in original and a photocopy with them to the venue for the examination on the day of the exam.

Candidates must make sure that the print out of the IBPS Clerk Admit Card is clear and every detail is visible since candidates will have to surrender the admit cards to the invigilator in the exam hall.

