IB Recruitment 2023: Application Process For 677 Posts To Begin On October 14

The application process begins on October 14 and will remain open until November 13. Representative image

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has issued a notification for 677 posts, which include positions such as Security Assistant (SA) - Motor Transport (Driver) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The application process begins on October 14 and will remain open until November 13, 2023, via the official website - mha.gov.in. The IB Recruitment 2023 notice, available in PDF format, contains crucial information regarding eligibility requirements, salary details, and category-wise vacancy details. Among these openings, there are 362 vacancies for Security Assistant - Motor Transport and 315 for Multi-Tasking Staff.

Applicants from the unreserved/OBC/EWS category will need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates will be charged Rs 50. The age limit for Security Assistant positions should not exceed 27 years as of the closing date, while for MTS/General category applicants, it ranges from 18 to 25 years.

However, there are age relaxation provisions for SC/ST and OBC candidates, as well as for departmental candidates with three years of regular and uninterrupted service. Specific categories may also benefit from additional age relaxation.

The selection procedure comprises Tier 1 (Objective), Tier 2 (Descriptive), a regional language assessment (for South Asia), and a personal interview. The final ranking for South Asia/Multi-Task positions will be determined by the aggregate performance in Tier-1 and Tier-2 examinations.

Key steps to complete the online application for IB Recruitment 2023: