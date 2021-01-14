IB ACIO Exam Registration Over, What's Next?

IB ACIO exam will be held in three stages.

The registration for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) post in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs is over. Candidates who have applied for this post will appear for various exams which will be held in due course. On the basis of the performance in the exams, candidates will be selected and appointed to fill 2,000 vacancies in the IB ACIO post.

The pay scale of IB ACIO post is Rs 44900-142400 plus admissible central government allowances. ACIOs will receive special security allowance which will be 20% of basic pay in addition to other government allowances. They will also receive cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

This post involves All India Service liability.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam which will be held in two tiers and an interview. Candidates appearing in interviews may be subject to Psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be a part of interview.

The number of candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted to the second tier exam based on their performance in the first tier exam. The selection will be subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off which will be 35 marks for candidates belonging to unreserved category, 34 for those belonging to OBC and EWS categories and 33 for the rest.

Admit cards for the exams will be sent to the candidates on their registered email IDs only.

Click here for more Jobs News