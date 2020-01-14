Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally In Telangana Begins On January 17

The Indian Air Force (IAF) would conduct recruitment rally in Telangana from January 17 to 21.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) would conduct recruitment rally in Telangana from January 17 to January 21. The recruitment rally will be for Group 'Y' (Non-Technical), Automobile Technician (Auto Tech), Indian Air Force (Police) trades. IAF will hold the test at JNTUH College of Engineering, Sultanpur, Sangareddy, Telangana.

The test, including physical fitness test, written test and adaptability tests, will be held from 6 am and candidates can report up to 10 am.

Candidates must have cleared 10+2 in any stream/ subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate as well as in English or equivalent examination. Candidates those who have passed two years vocational course from education boards listed as COBSE member are also eligible to participate in the rally. Such candidates should have minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in intermediate/ matriculation if English is not a subject in vocational course.

Candidates born between 17 January 2000 and 30 December 2003 (both days inclusive) are eligible to appear in the recruitment rally.

At Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, Jogulamba Gadwal, Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Jangaon, Suryapet, Siddipet, Medak, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Mehbubnagar, Kamareddy and Nagar Kurnool districts of state of Telangana the test will be held on January 19 and January 20. For rest of the districts in Telangana and the UT of Yanam the exam will be held on January 17 and 18. January 21 will be a reserve day.

