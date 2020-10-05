IAF Recruitment Rally In Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana From October 9; Candidate List Out

IAF recruitment rally from October 9-20 in Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar.

India Air Force (IAF) will conduct recruitment rally in Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana for selection to Group 'X' (Technical trades) except education instructor trade from October 9 to October 20. The list having details of the shortlisted candidates is out.

IAF Recruitment Rally: Candidates' List (Bihar)

IAF Recruitment Rally: Candidates' List (Rajasthan)

IAF Recruitment Rally: Candidates' List (Haryana)

In Haryana, the rally will be held at 1 Airmen Selection Centre, Ambala Cantonment.

In Bihar, it will be held at 10 Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force Station Bihta, Patna.

In Rajasthan, it will be held at 5 Airmen Selection Centre & Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 Air Force, Jodhpur.

Candidates have been asked to follow the COVID-19 instructions issued by Central or State Governments and have been told that anyone showing symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), will not be allowed for the test considering the safety of other persons.

From September 23 to October 4, IAF had held rallies in Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

