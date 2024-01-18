IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration Opens, Exam From March 17

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently accepting applications for the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the posts by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is February 6, 2024. The online examination will be held starting March 17, 2024.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of IAF Agniveer at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Locate and click on the registration link provided on the home page

A new page will appear, prompting candidates to complete the registration process

Fill out the application form and complete the necessary fee payment

Click on the submit button and download the confirmation page

Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 550 plus GST during the registration process. Payment can be made using debit cards, credit cards, or internet banking through the provided payment gateway.

For additional information, candidates are encouraged to refer to the official IAF website.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Salary Structure

The selected candidates will receive an initial in-hand salary of Rs 21,000 in the first year, with subsequent annual increments. After completing four years of service, Agniveer Vayu cadets will be entitled to a "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 10.04 lakh upon exiting the service.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The eligibility criteria for Agniveer Vayu in 2024 specify that individuals born between January 2, 2004, and July 2, 2007, are eligible to apply. The maximum age limit at the time of enrollment should not exceed 21 years for candidates who successfully complete all stages of the selection process. Only unmarried individuals, both male and female, are qualified for enrollment, and they must commit to not getting married during the specified four-year engagement period.

Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Candidates are required to have passed the Intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination with specific subjects and marks as mentioned in the notification.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Examination Pattern

Online Test Guidelines:

Candidates must bring a blue/black pen and their original AADHAAR card for Phase-I testing.

The test details are outlined below:

Science Category:

Online test duration: 60 minutes

Subjects: Physics, Mathematics, and English (as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus)

Non-Science Subjects:

Online test duration: 45 minutes



Subjects: English (as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus), Reasoning, and General Awareness (RAGA)

Science Subjects & Non-Science Subjects:

Online test duration: 85 minutes



Subjects: Physics, Mathematics, English (as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus), Reasoning, and General Awareness (RAGA)

Marking Pattern for Online Test: