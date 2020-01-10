Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Result Out

HTET result 2019 declared @ bseh.org.in: Know how to check

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result has been declared. The test was conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana in November. The exam has three levels or papers for primary teacher recruitment, trained graduate teacher recruitment and postgraduate teacher recruitment separately.

HTET result is available on the official website of the Board.

A total of 21,983 candidates out of 2,61,574 candidates, who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in November, have qualified the exam, as per report by the Tribune. However this is an improvement in comparison to the performance of candidates in the test last year where 14,934 candidates were declared successful out of 3,32,366.

The report says, quoting the Board Chairman Jagbir Singh, that in Level 1 exam out of 78,879 candidates, 7,720 candidates (9.7 %), including 3,476 men, 4,243 women and one transgender, cleared the test.

This pass percentage is not out of the ordinary if we consider the pass percentages of other teacher eligibility test including the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which is conducted by CBSE. CTET is one of the biggest of all the teacher eligibility tests and more than 25 lakh candidates participate in the exam.

