Haryana Board Releases Draft Answer Key For HTET 2019

Haryana Board has released draft answer key for HTET 2019 exam

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the preliminary answer key for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019. The answer keys have been released for all three levels - Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT). The answer key can be downloaded from the Board's official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam will also be allowed to submit their objections on the draft HTET answer key.

The objection submission process will begin on November 21 and conclude on November 25, 2019. Candidates must submit their objection, if any, by 5:00 pm on November 25.

HTET 2019 Level 1 Answer Key

HTET 2019 Level 2 Answer Key

HTET 2019 Level 3 Answer Key

Along with the objection, the candidates will need to supply adequate proof for their objection. For each objection, candidates would need to pay Rs. 200 as objection fee. In case the objection submitted by a candidate is found to be correct, the fee submitted by them will be refunded to their bank account.

BSEH held the HTET 2019 examination on November 16 and November 17. The exam was OMR-based and objective in nature. The examination for Level 3 was conducted on November 16 and for Level 1 and Level 2 was conducted on November 17.

HTET qualification is a necessary requirement for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools recognized by the Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.