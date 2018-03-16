HSSC Declares Final Result For Clerk Post (10/2015); Check Now Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final result for the post of clerk against advertisement 10/2015.

Share EMAIL PRINT HSSC Result 2018 For Clerk Post: Know How To Check New Delhi: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final result for the post of clerk against advertisement 10/2015. The Commission has declared the final result on the basis of written examination, scrutiny of documents and interview/ viva-voce. The recruitment was held for selecting candidates against 6140 vacant posts. Official notification for the recruitment was released in 2015 and application process continued till 11 January 2016. Candidates with 10+2/ 10+2 First Division/ Graduation having hindi or Sanskrit upto matric level were allowed to appear for the exam.



The written exam carried a total of 200 marks and viva voce was of 25 marks in total.



'The result of EBPG category (685 Posts- 1 OH Post = 684 Posts) has been withheld in view of the instruction No. 22/10/2013-IGSIII dated 21th February, 2018 issued by the Chief Secretary to Govt, Haryana. The EBPG Category candidates, except those who have availed the benefit of age relaxation, have been considered against general vacancies.'



The result is available in the form of PDF file. Candidates can download the same from the official website hssc.gov.in and check their roll number.



HSSC clerk result has also been published by local dailies.



