Haryana: 534 Vacancies In Sanskrit Teacher Post To Be Filled

HSSC recruitment 2021: Apply online for 534PGT Sanskrit posts from February 16

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced to fill 534 posts of post graduate teachers in Sanskrit subject in the higher education service (group B service). Application forms for the recruitment will be released on February 16 on the official website of the Commission which candidates can fill and submit by March 3.

Job Details

Candidates who have qualified the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) or the School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. Candidate should also have MA and B.Ed in the relevant subject and should be between 18-42 years of age. Details on age relaxation and criteria of good academic record can be found from the job notification.

"All the certificates relating to educational qualification/eligibility conditions and socio-economic criteria etc. will be determined with regard to last date fixed to apply online applications also called as closing date i.e. 03-03-2021 as given in the advertisement. No certificate issued after cut-off date shall be considered," the HSSC has said.

Teachers working in privately managed government aided schools, recognized schools and government schools will also be given age relaxation, the HSSC has said in the notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam and on the basis of socio-economic criteria and experience.