Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Announces 3,864 Teacher Posts

Online registration option will open on August 20.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced 3864 vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) post. The selection to the post under Haryana Education Services (HES) II, Group B services, will be through written exam and the socio-economic experience of the candidate. In the written exam, 75% of the questions will be from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and relevant subject; rest of the questions will be related to history, current affairs, literature, geography, etc. The written exam will carry a total of 90 marks.

In the socio-economic criteria, the Commission will allot marks as per the status of the candidate which falls in the conditions set. For instance, a candidate whose father had died before attaining the age of 42 years and is the first or the second child will be awarded 5 marks. The criterion stands same for those candidates who have lost their father before attaining 15 years of age.

5 marks will also be awarded to widow applicants.

5 marks will also be given "if neither the applicant nor any person from among the applicant's family is, was or has been a regular employee in any Department/ Board Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana or any other State Government or Government of India."

The socio-economic criteria carry a total of 10 marks.

The final score will be calculated from 100 marks.

The applicants must be within 18-42 years of age and must have "good academic record" in order to apply for the job. Click here for details on eligibility.

