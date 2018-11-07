HSSC Group D Admit Card For Second Batch Soon @ Hssc.gov.in, Here's How To Download

HSSC Group D admit card for second batch will be released soon

HSSC Admit Card: HSSC Group D admit card for the second batch will be released soon. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had earlier published the HSSC group D admit cards for the exams scheduled to be held on November 10 and November 11, 2018. In the second batch, according to reports, the Commission will release admit cards for Group D examinations scheduled to be held on November 17 and November 18, 2018. The Group D admit card will be released on the official websites of the Commission, hssc.gov.in.

Earlier, the commission had released HSSC Group D admit card for candidates whose application form number started from 480000001 to 482280529.

HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018: Know How, Where To Download

Follow the steps given here to check your HSSC Group D admit card:

Step One: Visit HSSC website

Step Two: Click on the admit card link

Step Three: Login with your details

Step Four: Submit details and download your admit card from next page

The HSSC is currently organising recruitment process for 18,218 Group D posts for which the registration process was held in August and September.

According to the notification, the candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Written exam, socio-economic criteria and experience.

For recruitment to the Group D posts, HSSC will select candidates on the basis of a Written Examination which will comprise a total of 90 marks and Socio-Economic criteria and experience (10 marks).

The written examination will comprise of questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi. This section will carry a weightage of 75%. Rest 25% weightage will be for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana. Candidates should check the official notification for the written exam syllabus and pattern.

