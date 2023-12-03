Haryana Public Service Commission Hiring For 120 Assistant Engineer Posts

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: The vacancy includes posts for AE(Civil), AE (Mechanical), and AE (Electrical).

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is accepting applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) in the Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana. The recruitment drive aims to fill 120 vacancies. The application window opened on November 1 and will close on December 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 104

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 09

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 07

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023 age limit:

Applicants' age should be between 18 and 40 years old.

HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Male candidates of the general category, including Dependent Sons of ex-servicemen from Haryana and all reserved categories of other states, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Women candidates of the general category, including those dependent on ESM of Haryana only and all reserved categories of other states, will have to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. For men and women candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM categories of Haryana, the application fee is ₹250.



HPSC AE Recruitment 2023: Required qualifications

A BE/BTech degree in the relevant branch from a recognised university in India.

Proficiency in Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric or Higher Education Level.

HPSC AE Posts 2023: Steps to apply