HPPSC Releases Subordinate Allied Services Prelim Exam Answer Key

HPPSC has released HPSAS prelim exam answer key on official website

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the preliminary exam answer key for the HP Subordinate Allied Services (HPSAS). The exam was held yesterday, i.e. on February 9. The preliminary answer key is available on the Commission's official website.

Candidates who appeared for the prelim exam can submit their objections on the answer key up to February 15. The objections may be submitted by speed post, courier, or in person to the Commission's office in Nigam Vihar, Shimla.

HPSAS Prelim Exam 2019 Answer Key

Candidates must enclose documentary proof for their objection along with the application. The proforma to submit objection is available with the answer key.

The objections which are received by the Commission will be reviewed by an expert panel and if found correct, a revised answer key will be prepared.

The final scores of candidates in the HPSAS Prelim exam will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The marks scored by candidates in prelim exam will be used to shortlist candidates for the main exam. The marks in prelim exam will not be used while determining a candidate's final merit.

HPSAS Main examination will be held for three papers. The exam date will be announced later.

