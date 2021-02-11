Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Announces Jobs In Planning Department

HPPSC recruitment 2021 for research officer, assistant research officers: Apply on or before March 10

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for filling 7 contractual positions in the state planning department. Vacancies are available in research officer and assistant research officer posts. Application forms for the recruitment is available on the official website of the HPPSC. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till March 10.

Candidates with Master's Degree in Statistics or Economics or Mathematics or Commerce or Agricultural Economics with Statistics as one of the elective subject can apply for Research Officer post.

Candidates with Master's Degree in Economics with Statistics or Master's Degree in Mathematics or Master's Degree in Statistics can apply for assistant research officer post.

Candidates should be between 18-45 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Written exam and personality test for selection to these posts will be held at Shimla, the Commission has said.

Candidates have to pay Rs 400 as exam fees. Female candidates are exempted from paying the fees. Relaxation in fees and age limit is allowed to candidates belonging to reserved categories and details regarding this can be found from the official job notification.

The written exam will be computer based consisting of 100 questions of difficulty level of Master degree. The exam will be held for 2 hours and will be of 100 marks. The questions will be asked from basic statistics, numerical ability, reasoning, general knowledge of Himachal Pradesh and national and international affairs.

The minimum pass marks in the exam is 25% for candidates of general category and 20% for the candidates of reserved categories.

