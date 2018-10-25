HPPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 100 Ayurvedic Medical Officers Vacancies

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 100 Ayurvedic Medical Officers in the Department of Ayurveda, Himachal Pradesh Government. The application process strated online and eligible candidates can apply for the same till November 12, 2018. The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a Screening Test, Personality Test, and Final Selection.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed 5 years Degree in Ayurveda and must have completed compulsory rotatory internship wherever required by the Central Council of Indian Medicine.

The upper age limit is 45 years and shall be determined as on January 1, 2018.

A desirable qualification is that the candidate should have knowledge of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the state.

Application Process

In order to apply, candidates will have to complete registration on One Time Registration System (OTRS). After registration candidate can apply for the desired vacancy.

General/Other State candidates have to pay Rs. 400 and SC/ST/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 100 through online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card. Ex-servicemen don't have to pay any application fee.

