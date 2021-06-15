Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Exam 2020 Registration Extended

HPPSC exam registration deadline extended till June 22.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has notified that the registration deadline for the state administrative service exam has been extended till June 22. The last date of registration was today (June 15).

Apply Online

"It is notified for the information of all the desirous candidates that keeping in view the hardships faced by them for filling up Online Recruitment Application (ORA) due to restrictions imposed during Corona curfew by the State Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for HPAS Combined Competitive Examination-2020 advertised vide Advertisement No.11/5-2021 upto 22nd June, 2021 till 11:59 P.M.(IST), thereafter link will be disabled," Ashutosh Garg, Secretary, HPPSC has said.

A total of 16 positions will be filled in home department, revenue department, co-operation department, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department and personnel department.

Graduates between 21-35 years of age as on January 1, 2021 are eligible to apply for the exam.

Selection will be through a preliminary exam, a main written exam and interview. The number of candidates to be called for main written examination will be about 20 times of the total number of vacancies. The number of candidates to be called for interview will be about 3 times of the total number of vacancies.

