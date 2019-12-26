HPPSC Begins Application For Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services Exam

HPPSC has begun application for Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services Exam

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has opened the application portal for Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/ Posts Examination 2019. The online application process will conclude on January 15, 2020. A total of 74 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

An applicant must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognized University to be eligible for the recruitment. The applicant must also be aware of the Customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh.

The age limit as on January 1, 2019 is between 18 years and 45 years. Relaxation on upper age limit is allowed to candidates in reserved categories.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online on the Commission's official website. The application fee is Rs. 400. Candidates should refer to the recruitment advertisement for details on exemption from payment of application fee.

The Commission will hold an objective type Preliminary Examination of three hours' duration. The paper will have 200 Questions carrying one mark each. Marks scored by candidates in the preliminary exam will be used for short listing the candidates for the Main examination.

The number of candidates to be called for (Main) written examination will be 20 times of the total number of posts advertised. The main exam will be held for three papers - English, Hindi, and General knowledge.

