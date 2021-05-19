Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam 2020 Details Out

HPPSC exam details have been released on hppsc.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive exam 2020 details have been released. The application forms for this exam have been released on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). The last date for submission of the forms is June 15.

A total of 16 positions will be filled in home department, revenue department, co-operation department, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department and personnel department.

Vacancy Details

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services: 8 posts

District Controller: 1 post

Himachal Pradesh Police Services: 4 posts

Tehsildar: 1 post

Assistant Registrar: 2 posts

"A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University. A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years on the 01-01-2021," the Commission has said in the notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main written exam and interview.

The preliminary exam will comprise a general studies paper, aptitude test. "This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only: the marks obtained in the preliminary examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the main examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit," the Commission has notified.

The number of candidates to be called for main written examination will be about 20 times of the total number of vacancies.

The number of candidates to be called for interview will be about 3 times of the total number of vacancies.

