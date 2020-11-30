Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test Answer Key Released

HP SET answer keys have been released.

Answer keys have been released for the Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test (HP SET) which was held on November 22. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can challenge the answer keys till December 4.

Answer Keys For HP SET (Paper 1)

Answer Keys For HP SET (Paper 2)

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission had conducted the exam in various centres at Shimla, Sunni, Solan, Mandi, Sunder Nagar, Balh, Dharamshala, Kangra, Palampur, Nahan, Una, Kullu, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Chamba stations.

The exam was held for 22 subjects accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The examination comprises two papers. Paper I is of 100 marks and has 50 objective questions. Paper I has questions of general nature that test a candidate's teaching and research aptitude. Paper-II is of 200 marks and has 100 questions. Paper-II covers the syllabus for the subject as provided on the Commission's website.

"Objections, if any, (along with documentary proof) in respect of key, received in the office of the commission from the candidate(s) in person / by post/ through courier within seven days will only be entertained i.e. up to 04-12-2020 (up to 5.00 pm)," the Commission has said.

