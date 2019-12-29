Himachal Pradesh SET Application Ends Tomorrow

HP SET 2019 application process will conclude tomorrow

The last date to apply for Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test (HP SET) is tomorrow, i.e. December 30. Himachal Pradesh SET is held for 22 subjects and is conducted for determining the eligibility for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in Universities and colleges located in Himachal Pradesh.

The minimum eligibility criteria is a master's degree in a relevant discipline with minimum 55 per cent marks.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for SET online on the HPPSC website.

The application fee is Rs. 700 for General and EWS category candidates, Rs. 350 for OBC candidates from Himachal Pradesh, and Rs. 175 for other reserved category candidates belonging to Himachal Pradesh.

The examination will be held for two papers. Paper I is of 100 marks and will have 50 objective questions. Paper I will have questions of general nature which will test a candidate's teaching and research aptitude.

Paper II will be of 200 marks and will have 100 questions. Paper II will cover the syllabus for the subject as provided on the Commission's website.

The examination will be held at examination centers located at Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba subject to number of candidates.

