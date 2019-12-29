Himachal Pradesh Exempts Women From HPPSC, HPSSC Exam Fee

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to exempt women from paying HPSSC, HPPSC exam fee

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to exempt women from paying application fee for government recruitment exams. The fee exemption will be applicable to women candidates who apply for any recruitment advertised by the state's Public Service Commission (HPPSC), and Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).

According to the press agency PTI, the decision was taken by the Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Saturday.

The application fee usually varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1500. With the application fee gone, it is expected that the number of women applicants will increase.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the recruitment agency for Government of India, also does not charge any application fee from women candidates.

In the cabinet meeting, as reported by PTI, it was also decided that the government will provide free text books to all general category students of class 9 and 10 of government schools.

The cabinet has also decided to fill 10 vacant posts in the state Administrative Services through direct recruitment by facilitated by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

