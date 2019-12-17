Gujarat Cancels Bin Sachivalay Recruitment Exam

The GSSSB Bin Sachivalay exam was held on November 17.

On the basis of an SIT report, the Gujarat government ordered cancellation of the non-secretariat clerks and office assistants' recruitment exam held on November 17. The SIT was formed to probe paper leak allegations in the recruitment exam which saw a footfall of more than 6 lakh candidates. The SIT probe was announced on December 6 after the state witnessed widespread protests by the candidates.

"With a view to do justice to the hard-working students of the state, CM Shri decides to cancel the non-secretariat clerk & office assistant exam conducted by GSSSB on November 17 on the basis of SIT report and also orders to take stringent action against culprits," the office of the Gujarat Chief Minister tweeted yesterday.

With a view to do justice to the hard-working students of the state, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp decides to cancel the non-secretariat clerk & office assistant exam conducted by GSSSB on November 17 on the basis of SIT report and also orders to take stringent action against culprits pic.twitter.com/jKD6m8J5rV - CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) December 16, 2019

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani called the government's decision as "a victory of students of Gujarat".

"Finally, the government has found the students to be right! Binsachivalay clerk exam cancelled!! This is a victory of students of Gujarat! We can hope that government will now conduct the exam fairly. Else, we shall fight on the streets again!," he tweeted.

Finally, the government has found the students to be right! Binsachivalay clerk exam cancelled!!



This is a victory of students of Gujarat!



We can hope that government will now conduct the exam fairly. Else, we shall fight on the streets again! - Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) December 17, 2019

More than 10 lakh candidates had applied for 3,738 posts of class III non-secretariat clerk and office assistant, which was notified by the state recruitment agency Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB).

Earlier, the Board had withdrawn a controversial notification which limited the qualification to bachelor's degree for recruitment of non-secretariat clerks and office assistants as the minimum educational qualification for these posts instead of Higher Secondary School or Class 12 certificate.

Click here for more Jobs News