GSSSB CCE Result 2024: Revised Scores Declared, Check Details

Read Time: 2 mins
GSSSB CCE Result 2024: Revised Scores Declared, Check Details
GSSSB CCE Result 2024: Candidates can check revised scores by visiting official website.

GSSSB CCE Result 2024: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the updated results for the GSSSB Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) for Group A and B posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their revised scores by visiting the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The exam was conducted between April 1 and May 20, 2024.

GSSSB CCE Result 2024: Steps To Download Scores

Step 1. Go to  the Official Website, gsssb.gov.in

Step 2. Click on "Advertisement No.: 212/R02324, Important Announcement regarding Normalised Marks of Combined Competitive Examination" on the homepage

Step 3. Review your score and download the result

Step 4. Take a hard copy of the result for future reference

GSSSB CCE Result 2024: Exam Pattern

The exam consists of two stages: Preliminary and Mains.

Preliminary Exam

The Preliminary Exam will consist of multiple-choice questions with a maximum of 100 marks. This is a screening test.

Marks Distribution for Preliminary Exam

Reasoning: 40 Marks  
Quantitative Aptitude: 30 Marks  
English: 15 Marks  
Gujarati: 15 Marks  
Total: 100 Marks

Main Exam

After qualifying the Preliminary Exam, candidates will be eligible for the Main Exam. The candidate's rank will be based on the marks obtained in the Main Exam. The Mains Exam will consist of three papers, each with a duration of 3 hours.

Marks Distribution for Mains Exam
  
Gujarati Language Skill: 100 Marks  
English Language Skill: 100 Marks  
General Studies: 150 Marks  
Total Marks: 350 Marks

GSSSB CCE Result 2024: Medium of Examination

The examination will be conducted in both Gujarati and English.

GSSSB CCE Result 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 20 years of age.

