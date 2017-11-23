Graduate, Diploma Apprentice Recruitment Opportunity At BHEL, Bhopal

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal seeks applications from eligible candidates for engagement as Graduate, Diploma apprentices. The Company requires 'Engineering Graduates (B.E./B.Tech.) and Diploma holders of MP Domicile, to be engaged as Apprentices for a period of 01 year for 2017-18 batch, as per Apprentices Act (Amended) 1973 & 1986', reads the official notification. 229 vacancies for Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Application, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Tele communication Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Information Technology, Instrumentation Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgy and Modern Office Management.'Candidates who have passed B.E./B.Tech./ Diploma before March 2015 are not eligible for Apprentice training. Hence, such candidates need not to apply. Candidates having 1 year post qualification experience or undergone Apprentices training for 1 year or more are not eligible to apply as per Apprentices Act,' says BHEL about the eligibility criteria. Applicants must also be in the age group of 14-25 years for being eligible for the post.Also, candidates must register at mhrdnats.gov.in and have a unique registration number before applying online for BHEL apprentice recruitment.The last date for submission of application is 10 December 2017 and last date of submission of copy of acknowledgement slip along with Self-Attested copies of prescribed documents is 17 December 2017.